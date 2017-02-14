Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. Officials are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.
Officials ban drones and other aircraft from Oroville Dam airspace
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary ban on flights around the Oroville Dam to allow emergency aircraft to operate safely.
“We implemented temporary flight restrictions that prohibit aircraft operations from the ground up to 4,500 feet altitude within a trapezoidal area around the dam,” said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the FAA in Los Angeles.
The flight restriction includes recreational drones, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The restriction is scheduled to end May 17.
The ban comes as crews continue to conduct aerial surveys of the erosion on the emergency spillway.