LOCAL CALIFORNIA

More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways.

With more storms expected to slam Northern California later this week, officials worked frantically Monday to drain water from brimming Lake Oroville in hopes of heading off a potentially catastrophic flood.

Timeline: $100 million in damage, more than 100,000 ordered to evacuate and more rain on the way

L.A. Times Graphics Staff
More rain ahead: At least four inches of precipitation is predicted for the area, beginning Wednesday and continuing into early next week. None
More rain ahead: At least four inches of precipitation is predicted for the area, beginning Wednesday and continuing into early next week.

California and local officials are rushing to repair the spillways at Lake Oroville and lower the water level by as much as 50 feet ahead of rain forecast for later this week. Damage to the spillway was first noticed Feb. 7. That set off a series of actions by officials concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could cause large amounts of water to be dumped into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Here's a breakdown of what happened -- and how

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
58°