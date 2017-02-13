Union Pacific halts train service through areas affected by Oroville Dam evacuation

Union Pacific has stopped train service through cities affected by the Oroville Dam emergency.

The railroad said it is unable to run trains and provide service between Roseville, Chico and Oroville due to the risk of flooding. Trains approaching Roseville are being rerouted.

“We are watching the situation closely to determine if trains will need to be rerouted around the closures,” the railroad said.

Customers in the affected area could experience shipment delays for 48 hours or more. The Oroville Dam emergency could also affect train traffic between Oregon, Washington state and Southern California, the railroad said.

Trains were out of service between Oroville and Winnemucca, Nev., after sections of the tracks were washed out due to recent rains and flooding.

“At Union Pacific, safety is our top priority,” the railroad said. “While we will always do everything we can to recover operations, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve will always be our primary concern.”