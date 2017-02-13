latimes.com
Live updates: Flooding threat at Oroville Dam eases slightly but evacuations remain in place
CALIFORNIA

More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.

View from above

(Randy Pench / Sacramento Bee)
(Randy Pench / Sacramento Bee)

The aerial photo above of the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville shows signs of major damage. The water level dropped Monday, reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse.

Latest updates

