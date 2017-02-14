White House: Oroville Dam emergency is 'textbook example' of need for infrastructure repairs

At a news briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has been “keeping a close eye” on the Oroville Dam emergency and is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist state officials.

“The situation is a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress,” Spicer said. “Dams, bridges, roads and all ports around the country have fallen into disrepair. In order to prevent the next disaster, we will pursue the president’s vision for overhaul of our nation's crumbling infrastructure.”

The White House is working closely with Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), whose district includes Oroville and surrounding communities, to help communities affected by the emergency, he said.

“We hope everyone remains safe as the evacuations continue,” Spicer said.