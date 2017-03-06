L.A. sheriff gains support in legal fight over secret list of 300 problem deputies

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and three other advocacy groups have gone to court to back Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell’s attempt to to send prosecutors the names of deputies found to have committed serious misconduct on the job.

The move is the latest turn in the fight over a secret list of 300 problematic deputies whose history of misconduct could damage their credibility if they are ever called to testify in criminal cases.

The Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs has sued the department over the disclosure, saying it would violate peace officer confidentiality laws.

The department warned about 300 deputies in October that their personnel files contained evidence of “moral turpitude.” The letters said such acts could include accepting bribes or gifts, misappropriating property, tampering with evidence, lying, obstructing investigations, falsifying records, using unreasonable force, discriminatory harassment and family violence. Sheriff’s officials said it was possible that some of the offenses didn’t apply to any current deputies on the department.

The targeted group represents about 3% of the department’s roughly 9,100 deputies.

In the letters, the department said the list would include only deputies found guilty of wrongdoing by internal investigators. The agency would send just the deputies’ names, not their entire personnel files, the letters said.

As of now, a stay order issued by an appeals court temporarily bars the department from sending any of the names to prosecutors. The ACLU filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Friday, asking the appeals court to deny the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs’ request that none of the names of problem deputies be sent to prosecutors.

“Criminal trials are not games where the prosecution and law enforcement are permitted to withhold information that helps the defense,” Peter Eliasberg, chief counsel at the ACLU of Southern California, said in a press release.

“It is essential to the right to a fair trial that the prosecutor inform the defense if there is potentially exculpatory or impeachment evidence in an officer’s personnel file, including conclusions by the department that an officer has filed a false report or lied on the witness stand,” he said.

The ACLU’s brief was filed in conjunction with California Attorneys for Criminal Justice and California Public Defenders Assn. — both of which support criminal defense lawyers — and Dignity and Power Now, a Los Angeles-based group that advocates on behalf of those who have been incarcerated in the Sheriff’s Department’s jail system.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau