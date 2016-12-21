Gordon Hunt: In the Dec. 21 California section, the obituary of voice director Gordon Hunt said he was born in Sherman Oaks. He was born in Pasadena. It also said that he won the Directors Guild of America Award for a “Mad About You” episode titled “The Birth.” The episode was titled “The Alan Brady Show.”

