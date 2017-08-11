Immigration cases: In the Aug. 11 California section, an article about an immigration appeals court throwing out a final deportation order for Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez said there was a backlog of 115,000 immigration cases around the U.S. That is the number in California. The backlog in the U.S. is more than 610,000 cases.

Music supervisors: In the Aug. 10 Envelope section, an article about Emmy-nominated music supervisors said “Master of None” music supervisor Zach Cowie has 100,000 records. Cowie has about 10,000 records. It also said Cowie’s co-nominee, Kerri Drootin, is based in New York. Drootin lives in Los Angeles.

Krigler perfumes: In the July 16 Image section, an article about the perfume brand Krigler suggested that the fragrance Pleasure Gardenia 79 was created in 1979. It was created in 1879. The article also implied that French fashion designer Coco Chanel was alive in 1979. She died in 1971.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.