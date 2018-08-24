Mental health spending: In the Aug. 19 Section A, an article about the Mental Health Services Act said that Proposition 2 — the November ballot initiative that would issue $2 billion in bonds for supportive housing for homeless individuals with mental illness — would be repaid using funds from the Mental Health Services Act that counties have not spent. The bonds would be paid using funds before allocation to the counties.
Oscar Levant: In the Aug. 18 Calendar section, an article about celebrity wit and musician Oscar Levant misspelled former “Tonight Show” host Jack Paar’s last name as Parr.
Musicals producer: The obituary of producer Craig Zadan in the Aug. 23 California section and a feature article in the Aug. 23 Calendar section about his role in the resurgence of musicals on film and TV misstated the date of his death. He died Tuesday, not Monday.
Affordable housing: In the Aug. 23 California section, an article about affordable housing units at a Van Nuys apartment complex referred to Jeree Glasser-Hedrick as executive director of the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee. She held that position in 2016, when she spoke at a news conference about the complex. Laura A. Whittall-Scherfee now holds that job.
Los Angeles Rams: In the Rams Report in the Aug. 21 Sports section, a photo of a Rams player identified as Rob Havenstein actually showed John Sullivan.
Los Angeles Sparks: In the Aug. 22 Sports section, an article about the Sparks’ playoff win over Minnesota on Tuesday misattributed a quote from a Sparks player. It was Essence Carson, not Nneka Ogwumike, who said, “We got stops when we needed stops, executed when we needed to execute.”
Fake websites: In the Aug. 22 Section A, an article about Russia being accused of new cyberattacks said that Microsoft moved to shut down fake websites created by a Russian group known as ATP28. The acronym is APT28, for Advanced Persistent Threat.