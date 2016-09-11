3-vehicle crash leaves one dead, closes eastbound 105 Freeway in South L.A.

A three-vehicle crash early Sunday left one person dead and closed all lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway in South L.A for three hours., the CHP said.

Officials released no description of the victim or of the vehicles involved. The 2 a.m. crash occurred on the 105 at South Central Avenue, said CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

Traffic was halted in all eastbound lanes until about 5 a.m., when only the two left lanes remained blocked, according to Sigalert.com. Traffic was backed up to the 110 Freeway, the site said.

marc.olson@latimes.com

Follow @molson21 on Twitter

ALSO

12-year-old girl shot and wounded in South L.A., police say

Father of 8-year-old killed in Culver City crash as teen driver flees cops, police say

Antelope Valley residents air grievances about how L.A. sheriff's deputies treat minorities

UPDATES:

5:15 a.m.: Updated with only two lanes blocked.

This article was first posted at 3:50 a.m.