3 are arrested ahead of Sunday protests in Berkeley

Berkeley police were preparing Sunday for a right wing rally and a counter-protest that were scheduled to begin by early afternoon.
City officials said they are worried organizers are hoping to incite the types of violence that broke out last year in the city during a number of showdowns between right-wing protesters and counter-protesters following a canceled appearance on the UC Berkeley campus by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.
In the days leading up to Sunday’s planned protests, the city banned metal pipes, baseball bats, bricks, axes, knives and other items that might be used as weapons from Civic Center and Ohlone parks, where the events were scheduled. No one has applied for or obtained a permit to use either park.
Just before noon, three people in the area were arrested for having such items, according to Berkeley police.
“There are concerns that the motivation behind some of the Aug. 5 events is to mark and revive violent conflicts that occurred during protests in Berkeley in 2017, both on the University of California campus and in city parks and streets,” City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley said. . “The 2017 events drew large crowds, including masked agitators who started fires, destroyed property and engaged in violent confrontations with those endorsing opposing viewpoints.”
Sunday’s right-wing rally, dubbed “No to Marxism in America 2 / Exposing Communism,” is being sponsored by Amber Gwen Cummings as a follow-up to a similar protest that she organized in August 2017. That protest largely fizzled after she called on attendees not to show up, but a number of protesters were arrested and some people were seriously injured.