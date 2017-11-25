Woman fights off knife-wielding carjacker; suspect ejected from car and critically injured, police say

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition at an hospital after he shoved his way into a woman’s car Saturday in Pomona, forced her to drive at speeds of more than 100 mph and was ejected and injured when the BMW sedan crashed into a tree, police said.

The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Pomona, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries from the crash, which was reported a little after 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported.

The suspect, Jesus Mercado, 34, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

The woman told police she saw a disabled vehicle in the area of South Garey Avenue and the 60 Freeway and pulled over to assist the driver.

Mercado then forced his way into her silver 2006 BMW 528i, placed a large kitchen knife to her chest and ordered her to drive, police said. The woman drove north on Garey Avenue, and Mercado used his hand to press her leg down, forcing the car to reach speeds of more than 100 mph, authorities said.

“Numerous times during the incident, the suspect would grab the steering wheel and try to hit passing cars,” police said. “The victim fought over the control of the vehicle with the suspect, until they entered the intersection of South Garey Avenue and West Mission Boulevard.”

Police said Mercado was able to overpower the woman and pull the steering wheel, which caused the BMW to crash into a tree. He was ejected from the car and suffered critical injuries.