Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near San Jose

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Thursday evening six miles from San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:17 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was one mile from East Foothills, Calif., two miles from Alum Rock, five miles from Milpitas and 82 miles from Sacramento.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

