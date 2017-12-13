Earthquake: 4.2 quake strikes near Fort Bragg

A shallow magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening 13 miles from Fort Bragg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:57 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from Branscomb, 39 miles from Ukiah, 71 miles from Clearlake and 73 miles from Fortuna.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

