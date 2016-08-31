Essential California: LAPD, Chris Brown and a made-for-TV standoff

Good morning. It is Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Tower of Terror at Disneyland will close on Jan. 2, 2017. Here's what is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Sad discovery

The remains of five adults were discovered in a Temecula board-and-care facility that caught fire Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. State records show the business was inspected in 2011, 2012 and 2015, and was equipped with smoke detectors. “I don't think I've processed it yet. It's not something you expect to happen to your neighbors,” said a person who lives down the street. Los Angeles Times

Made for TV

In what is likely to go down in the annals of Los Angeles celebrity justice, singer Chris Brown was engaged for much of Tuesday in a standoff with Los Angeles police officers who were investigating allegations that he had pointed a gun at a woman at his Tarzana home. While police waited outside for a warrant, Brown took to social media defending himself. News choppers covered the scene from the air. By the end of the day, Brown was in custody and a lot of Hollywood was glued to TMZ. Los Angeles Times

Housing funds

The city of Los Angeles will spend $200 million over the next 10 years to settle a lawsuit that accused city officials of failing to provide enough public housing units for the disabled. City officials will have to build or configure 4,000 units for people who use wheelchairs, have hearing impairments or live with other disabilities. Los Angeles Times

FRAMED: A MYSTERY IN SIX PARTS

Limbo: The police investigation into Kent and Jill Easter lasted more than a year and included the discovery of a blueprint for a perfect crime. Here is the third installment in reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part series titled “Framed.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Caught on tape: A beautiful video captures the life and death of the beloved 6th Street Bridge, which was the star of quite a few movies. Facebook

Getting around: One-fifth of households in Los Angeles are car-free, according to a survey. “While that figure is a rough estimate, the point stands that despite L.A.'s reputation as an autopia, an enormous number of people live and work here without the help of a personal vehicle.” LAist

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Saving for the future: California has a novel way to help its residents save for retirement — if it can get beyond the asset management industry. The Atlantic

Help for families: California families on welfare may soon have some help when it comes to buying diapers. A bill approved by the Assembly would provide CalWORKs families with a monthly $50 diaper voucher beginning in 2020. Los Angeles Times

Rules and regulations: Edward Mason is responsible for a quarter of all complaints against commuter shuttles taking tech employees to Google, Netflix and the like. “Either it’s government not doing their job,” Mason said, or “I just feel it’s an inequity and the neighborhood is screwed.” San Francisco Examiner

Campaign finance: Rep. Janice Hahn may have to return $280,000 donated to her race for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors after county election officials alleged her committee probably violated campaign finance rules. In a letter, Registrar Dean Logan said the Hahn campaign had exceeded how much money it could accept from political action committees. Los Angeles Times

Environmental policy: An in-depth look at what climate change policy will actually look like in California. Vox

CRIME AND COURTS

Police protest: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick set off a firestorm last Friday when he refused to stand for the national anthem and criticized the training of police officers. That prompted the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to extend an invitation for Kaepernick to attend its training academy. “We're always talking in this country about the need for more dialogue, well, this is a teachable moment for Colin Kaepernick,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly. Mercury News

Harassment lawsuit: Former USC athletic director Mike Garrett is being accused of sexually harassing female employees during his brief tenure at Cal State L.A. In a new lawsuit, the school’s senior associate athletic director says Garrett referred to women as “sweetheart,” “love” and “babe” and that when one woman complained, Garrett yelled. Attorneys for the school said the case is without merit. Los Angeles Times