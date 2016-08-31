Essential California: LAPD, Chris Brown and a made-for-TV standoff

Good morning. It is Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Tower of Terror at Disneyland will close on Jan. 2, 2017. Here's what is happening in the Golden State:
TOP STORIES
Sad discovery
The remains of five adults were discovered in a Temecula board-and-care facility that caught fire Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. State records show the business was inspected in 2011, 2012 and 2015, and was equipped with smoke detectors. “I don't think I've processed it yet. It's not something you expect to happen to your neighbors,” said a person who lives down the street. Los Angeles Times
Made for TV
In what is likely to go down in the annals of Los Angeles celebrity justice, singer Chris Brown was engaged for much of Tuesday in a standoff with Los Angeles police officers who were investigating allegations that he had pointed a gun at a woman at his Tarzana home. While police waited outside for a warrant, Brown took to social media defending himself. News choppers covered the scene from the air. By the end of the day, Brown was in custody and a lot of Hollywood was glued to TMZ. Los Angeles Times
Housing funds
The city of Los Angeles will spend $200 million over the next 10 years to settle a lawsuit that accused city officials of failing to provide enough public housing units for the disabled. City officials will have to build or configure 4,000 units for people who use wheelchairs, have hearing impairments or live with other disabilities. Los Angeles Times
FRAMED: A MYSTERY IN SIX PARTS
Limbo: The police investigation into Kent and Jill Easter lasted more than a year and included the discovery of a blueprint for a perfect crime. Here is the third installment in reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part series titled “Framed.” Los Angeles Times
L.A. AT LARGE
Caught on tape: A beautiful video captures the life and death of the beloved 6th Street Bridge, which was the star of quite a few movies. Facebook
Getting around: One-fifth of households in Los Angeles are car-free, according to a survey. “While that figure is a rough estimate, the point stands that despite L.A.'s reputation as an autopia, an enormous number of people live and work here without the help of a personal vehicle.” LAist
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Saving for the future: California has a novel way to help its residents save for retirement — if it can get beyond the asset management industry. The Atlantic
Help for families: California families on welfare may soon have some help when it comes to buying diapers. A bill approved by the Assembly would provide CalWORKs families with a monthly $50 diaper voucher beginning in 2020. Los Angeles Times
Rules and regulations: Edward Mason is responsible for a quarter of all complaints against commuter shuttles taking tech employees to Google, Netflix and the like. “Either it’s government not doing their job,” Mason said, or “I just feel it’s an inequity and the neighborhood is screwed.” San Francisco Examiner
Campaign finance: Rep. Janice Hahn may have to return $280,000 donated to her race for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors after county election officials alleged her committee probably violated campaign finance rules. In a letter, Registrar Dean Logan said the Hahn campaign had exceeded how much money it could accept from political action committees. Los Angeles Times
Environmental policy: An in-depth look at what climate change policy will actually look like in California. Vox
CRIME AND COURTS
Police protest: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick set off a firestorm last Friday when he refused to stand for the national anthem and criticized the training of police officers. That prompted the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to extend an invitation for Kaepernick to attend its training academy. “We're always talking in this country about the need for more dialogue, well, this is a teachable moment for Colin Kaepernick,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly. Mercury News
Harassment lawsuit: Former USC athletic director Mike Garrett is being accused of sexually harassing female employees during his brief tenure at Cal State L.A. In a new lawsuit, the school’s senior associate athletic director says Garrett referred to women as “sweetheart,” “love” and “babe” and that when one woman complained, Garrett yelled. Attorneys for the school said the case is without merit. Los Angeles Times
Assault investigation: USC linebacker Osa Masina is under investigation for sexual assault in Utah. Coach Clay Helton said Monday that Masina had been suspended for violating team rules and would not be playing in Saturday's game against Alabama. Los Angeles Times
Get out of jail: The case of Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, inspired state lawmakers to mandate prison time for sex offenders. The judge in the case stopped hearing criminal cases. And Stanford drafted a new policy on liquor. Turner will be released from jail on Friday, after having served half of his six-month sentence. Los Angeles Times
DROUGHT AND CLIMATE
Precious resource: A new state law could mean higher water bills or public shaming for the state’s top water wasters. “Households that guzzle water — while their neighbors and most other Californians abide by mandatory reductions — will no longer be able to hide and persist in their excess,” said state Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), author of the bill. Mercury News
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Can you hear me now?: Why are there so many dropped calls in Palo Alto? The odd relationship between tech and its hometown. New York Times
Food as fuel: L.A.'s real master chef — the guy who cooks for the Rams. Orange County Register
School days: Oakland schools are segregated by race and income. This story looks at how two families navigated the system of separate and unequal schools. KQED
Real estate moves: A couple of wealthy Californians are taking on New York real estate. Tech billionaire Sean Parker has spent an estimated $58 million on three homes in Greenwich Village and plans to combine the properties into a mega-mansion. And in Tribeca, Airbnb is putting up Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in a $30-million penthouse. For free. Vanity Fair, New York Post
Cup of joe: San Diego’s best coffee shops. Eater San Diego
End of an era: The former news director at KNBC Channel 4, Bob Long, died Monday in Washington. His time in television included stints at KNXT Channel 2, as managing editor and executive producer at KCOP Channel 13, and as managing editor, VP and news director at Channel 4. LA Observed
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Francisco will have some clouds and a high of 71 degrees. Sacramento will be mostly sunny and 88. It will be mostly sunny and 86 in Los Angeles. Riverside will be sunny and hot at 101. San Diego will start the day with fog and then have sunshine and a high of 79.
AND FINALLY
Today's California Memory comes from Bob Campbell:
“While at UCSB, a friend suggested I learn to ski at Holiday Hill on a Dad-supplied pass. After renting cable binding skis at the campus rec center, and driving from Santa Barbara to the slopes, we rode the lift to the top. He quickly showed me the snowplow and said, ‘See you at the bottom.’ I don’t think I hurt anyone else, but I did hurt my knee. Back in car, back to school, a one-day trip. I’m still skiing 45 years later. Thanks, John!”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Alice Walton or Shelby Grad.