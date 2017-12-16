Firefighter killed in Thomas fire died from burns and smoke inhalation, autopsy shows

Cory Iverson, the firefighter who was killed while battling the Thomas fire, died of burns and smoke inhalation, the Ventura County Medical Examiner Office said Saturday.

Iverson, 32, was assigned to the blaze as a part of a strike team from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's San Diego unit. The five-engine team was facing down flames just outside of Fillmore when Iverson, a fire apparatus engineer who had worked for Cal Fire since 2009, was killed on Thursday.

Iverson is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their 2-year-old daughter, with a second daughter on the way this spring.

He was ”the kind of firefighter you could rely on” and “the best fireman you could hope to have on your team,” said Jon Heggie, a Cal Fire spokesman who knew Iverson well.

An accident review team is investigating Iverson's death.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters lined the roads in tribute as Iverson's body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was performed on Friday. There will be a formal procession when Iverson’s body is brought south to San Diego County.

The Thomas fire, which started on Dec. 4 and had scorched 259,000 acres as of Saturday morning, is now the third-largest fire in California history. It has killed two people, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and damaged hundreds more.

As winds gusted up to 65 mph, new evacuation orders were issued Saturday morning for the Montecito and Summerland areas, where hundreds of homes were threatened. Freeway off-ramps to Montecito were closed, and residents were seen piling into their vehicles and leaving town.

So-called sundowner winds are pushing south from the mountains to the coast and are expected to present firefighters in Santa Barbara County with their biggest challenge since the Thomas fire roared back to life a week ago, officials said.

