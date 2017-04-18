Suspect in Fresno shooting rampage spoke about racial conflict and black nationalism

The suspect in a series of shootings in downtown Fresno wrote frequently about the conflict between whites and blacks and did not seem well in recent days, according to family members.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, has been arrested after a shooting spree killed three people. Police have not provided a motive in the attack. As he was taken into custody, he yelled out “Allahu Akbar,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. But officials stressed they are not sure whether this was an act of terrorism.

According to his grandmother, Kori Muhammad changed his name from Kori Taylor to Kori Ali Muhammad when he was between ages 14 and 16. He has at least one younger brother and was always considered the outlier in the family.

“He was a different kind of boy, he was different from all my kids,” Glenestene Taylor said. “I don’t know why he got on this Muhammad stuff … he tried to tell me about it.”

Though authorities say Muhammad was homeless, his grandmother said he actually had places to live.

“He maybe would call himself homeless because he didn’t have a place he’s paying for with his name on it, but he always stays with some relative,” Taylor said. “He always knew he could come here if he needed to.”

In fact, Taylor said, Muhammad dropped by for a visit to her Fresno home Sunday. He came to “pick up some things” from the garage, then left. But even in the brief encounter, Taylor said she noticed Muhammad was acting out of sorts.

“He didn’t seem OK,” she said. “He was crying, acting different from how Kori usually acts.”

In a span of a few minutes Tuesday morning, Muhammad, 39, fatally shot three white men he randomly encountered while walking through the streets of Fresno, police allege. The rampage was preceded by a deadly encounter Thursday night at a Motel 6, where police said Muhammad had killed another white man — a security guard.

Together the killings were Muhammad’s contribution to a war he believed was ongoing between white and black men, his father, Vincent Taylor, said.

A Facebook profile page for a Kori Ali Muhammad from Fresno paid homage to black pride and black nationalism, with images of the red, green and black Pan-African flag and images of a raised fist. The page listed him as a “warrior” for RBG Nation, referencing red, black and green.

He posted numerous photos of himself in traditional African garments.

In recent days, he repeatedly posted images to his frenetic Facebook page with the hashtag #LETBLACKPEOPLEGO. He referenced “white devils” and praised melanoma skin cancer. In a post Monday, he wrote in all caps: “MY KILL RATE INCREASES TREMENDOUSLY ON THE OTHER SIDE ASÈ ALLAH U AKBAR.”

Shortly before that, he posted: “BLACK WARRIORS MOUNT UP AND RIDE OUT *ASÈ* #LETBLACKPEOPLEGO.”

