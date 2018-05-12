Immigrant moms in the country illegally to rally today at MacArthur Park

On the eve of Mother's Day, a group of women who are in the U.S. illegally will gather at MacArthur Park to speak out about their fear of being separated from their children.
The group will also include mothers who are beneficiaries of provisions including temporary protected status and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, as well as the children of deported moms.
Organized by the activist network Movimiento Cosecha, the mothers will rally at 4 p.m. Saturday to demand permanent protections and push back against the Trump administration's hardline view of illegal immigration.
Trump's inauguration last year brought fresh anxiety to many of the millions of immigrants living in the country illegally. As his administration cracks down on illegal immigration, parents grapple with the possibility of being separated from their children if they are detained or deported.
Using 2009 to 2013 census data, the Migration Policy Institute found that 5.1 million children — the vast majority of whom are U.S. citizens — lived with at least one parent without legal status. A USC analysis using data from 2009 to 2011 found that about 13% of Los Angeles County children were U.S. citizens with at least one parent lacking legal status.