Kevin Spacey: L.A. prosecutors reviewing another sexual assault allegation against Oscar winner

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is reviewing a second case of sexual abuse allegations involving Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, officials said Wednesday.
Greg Risling, a district attorney’s spokesman, said the investigation under review was received from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.
Risling would not disclose further details about the accusation..
The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began an investigation Dec. 11, 2017, into the first allegation of a sexual assault involving Spacey, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida.
That allegation, made by a man, involved an incident in West Hollywood in October 1992.
The investigation was completed and presented to the district attorney’s office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5 for review and filing consideration.
Officials have declined to give specifics about the allegation, but the date of the alleged incident would make it impossible to prosecute.
Any sex crime involving an adult that occurred in 1992 would fall outside California’s statute of limitations. Two years ago, California legislators enacted a law eliminating the previous 10-year-old statute of limitations for rape — the most serious of sex crimes — but that does not include offenses prior to 2016.
Spacey, 58, is the former artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London and is the subject of multiple police investigations in Massachusetts and England.
The Old Vic theater said it has received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior, and at least six allegations of sex crimes are being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police.
Spacey also is facing criminal investigation in the United States after an 18-year-old reported to authorities in November that Spacey grabbed his genitals in a Nantucket, Mass., bar in 2016.
The two-time Oscar winner has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 15 men; the alleged incidents span his decades in film and on the stage. In October, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that in 1986, when Rapp was 14, Spacey made sexual advances toward him in a hotel room. Since then, several men have come forward to report incidents involving the actor.
After Rapp made his allegation, Spacey issued a statement saying he did not remember the incident but apologized for “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
As the number of accusations escalated, Netflix cut Spacey from his lead role in the award-winning series “House of Cards.” Ridley Scott also cut Spacey from his role in “All the Money in the World,” and re-shot parts of the film with Christopher Plummer as a replacement.
Amid the wave of allegations, Spacey admitted himself to a sexual treatment facility in Arizona.