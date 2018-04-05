Earthquake that rattled L.A. area was strongest in several years

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake that rattled Southern California was the strongest in several years.
While there were no immediate reports of damage, the quake was felt across a wide spectrum of the region and was blunt reminder that California is earthquake country. The epicenter was about 85 miles west of Los Angeles.About 40 miles southwest of Ventura, and 40 miles south of Santa Barbara.
The last quake to be felt this widely in the L.A. area was the 4.4 earthquake in Encino in 2014. That quake also shook a wide area and was the largest in the Los Angeles area in four years. That temblor surprised seismologists because it was the strongest to hit directly under the Santa Monica Mountains in the 80 years.
Thursday's quake hit off the coast in the Channel Islands area. A 4.8 magnitude quake in the same area rattled the region in 2013.
The Santa Barbara area is home to a number of earthquake faults, the largest of which is the Santa Ynez fault, which is 80 miles long and runs just north of the city. That fault is believed to be capable of triggering an earthquake as powerful as 7.5.
The great Santa Barbara quake of 1925, ecorded at a magnitude 6.8, the temblor destroyed much of Santa Barbara's downtown on State Street, damaged rail lines, caused extensive landslides on bluffs, and was felt as far away as Orange County. It killed 13 people.