Decomposed body discovered in Griffith Park

Two hikers found a decomposed body in Griffith Park on Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The hikers discovered the remains about 7 p.m. near Lot 9 in the middle of Griffith Park and notified authorities, police said.

The body was so decomposed that neither officers nor the coroner could determine the age or gender of the person.

Coroner’s officials believed the body had been at the location for about a month. Police said no foul play is suspected, but are awaiting for those officials to determine if that’s the case.

