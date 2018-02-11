Man arrested after making his way onto runway at Los Angeles International Airport

A man who made his way onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night was arrested minutes after being spotted, an airport police officer said.
The man was spotted about 7:45 p.m. running toward a plane on the runway, Los Angeles Airport police Officer Rob Pedregon said.
A Southwest Air captain reportedly spotted the intruder.
"Officers arrested the man minutes after he was seen," Pedregon said.
The man's name was not immediately available.
It's unknown what he was doing on the runway. He will be booked on a trespassing charge and may face other charges, Pedregon said.