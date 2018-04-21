Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which kicks off today

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend's Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the largest event of its kind in the country.
The 23rd annual festival, which celebrates reading and storytelling, got underway at 10 a.m. Saturday at the USC campus near downtown L.A. Authors participating in this year's event include Junot Díaz, Reza Aslan, Maria Shriver and Leslie Odom Jr.
In addition to the author panels, there will be hundreds of booths showcasing the things that make L.A. a great literary city. Campus eateries will be open, along with food trucks at four locations.
There also will be music, cooking demonstrations and other activities.
By 10 a.m., crowds already were starting to filter onto the campus under a clear sky, grabbing snacks before heading off to listen to their favorite authors.
Amy Novak, her husband and 13-year-old daughter bought bowls of beans and rice and beignets before heading off to hear author Joyce Carol Oates, who was scheduled to speak at Bovard Auditorium at 10:30 a.m. The family came early to secure parking.
"I think it's going to be really busy this year," she said. "There's not usually this much traffic this early in the morning." More than 150,000 people attended last year's event.
Novak, an Orange County resident, has been coming to the festival off and on for 10 years.
"We're big readers, so we love seeing all the booksellers and what they have on sale," Novak said. "But we also love the opportunity to hear the writers come and talk about their latest books and hear them talk with other writers."
Children ran around as their parents grabbed maps to help navigate the festival. Dozens of students from Maxson Elementary School were out in force on a field trip, their third year at the event.
"They're able to get to know some of the authors and get signatures," said Maria Chairez, a community liaison for the El Monte school. Students also get a free book for coming out on the field trip.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is free; but advance tickets to events have a $2 processing fee. To get tickets, visit events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/.