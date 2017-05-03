Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy wounded in Compton shooting, police say

Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy was one of four people wounded in a Compton shooting Saturday evening, authorities said.
Two men walked up to Roy and a group of people he was with in the 2000 block of North Nestor Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Rick Mejia. The men then opened fire for “no apparent reason,” Mejia said.
Roy and the other three wounded all were released from area hospitals over the weekend, Mejia said. All of the victims were men, and they were in Compton with Roy for “some type of gathering,” he said.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and no arrests have been made, according to Mejia.
The men did not say anything before opening fire.
Roy, 32, was the sixth pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and became a star shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. He won the NBA’s Rookie of The Year award in 2007 and was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team three years in a row.
Chronic knee injuries forced Roy to retire in 2011. The Blazers wished him well in a statement released early Wednesday morning.
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”
Roy now coaches the men’s basketball team at Nathan Hale High School in his hometown of Seattle, according to an ESPN report on the shooting. He was named the Naismith High School Coach Of The Year in 2016 after leading the team to an undefeated season, according to the ESPN report.
Los Angeles Times Staff Writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.
