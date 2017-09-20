Former Brat Pack star Anthony Michael Hall convicted of assaulting neighbor

“The Breakfast Club” actor Anthony Michael Hall, facing a felony battery charge for breaking a neighbor’s wrist in a struggle, opted Wednesday to plead no contest to a misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Hall must also serve 40 hours of community service in connection with the conviction for assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm. The incident occurred at his Playa del Rey condominium complex Sept. 13, when a neighbor left a gate open.

The neighbor suffered a broken wrist and a back injury when the actor shoved him to the ground as an argument turned physical, according to court records.

Hall, 48, was charged Nov. 17. The actor could have faced up to seven years in prison if convicted of the original felony charge.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division investigated the incident, which was reportedly captured on videotape. The neighbor obtained a temporary restraining order against Hall after the incident but did not seek a permanent injunction, according to court records. The neighbor alleges that he and the actor have had several run-ins in their gated community in the past.

Hall won fame in the 1980s for appearing in such teen hits as “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Weird Science.” He was also a member of the so-called Brat Pack, a group of young Hollywood stars who rose to fame in the 1980s.

Hall has also appeared in television shows including the “The Dead Zone.”

