California fires: Crews boost containment in deadly wildfires

Firefighters continued to make progress Sunday against the deadly wildfires ravaging neighborhoods up and down the state, boosting containment as more residents were allowed to return home.
A red flag warning remained in effect in parts of Northern California, where the Camp fire in Butte County has chewed through 149,500 acres, claimed at least 76 lives and destroyed 12,786 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The death toll has risen every day as search crews continued to sift through the rubble, while the list of people unaccounted for reached 1,276 Saturday night. Officials said the staggering number is far from precise and could include duplicates as well as the names of people who have not checked in with loved ones or authorities.
A vigil for the victims was planned for Sunday afternoon at the First Christian Church of Chico.
By Sunday morning, the blaze was 60% contained. But forecasters expect gusty winds will bring in critical fire weather conditions across portions of the western slopes of the northern Sierra. Officials said smoke from the blaze would continue to bring poor air quality across the region through Tuesday.
In Southern California, the Woolsey fire has charred 96,949 acres and destroyed about 1,130 structures. By Sunday morning, it was 88% contained and Cal Fire said it expects full containment by Thursday.
Disaster assistance centers will be open Monday in Malibu and Agoura Hills to help residents replace records lost in the blaze, file insurance claims and apply for disaster assistance.
President Trump toured the devastation on Saturday. “Hopefully, this will be the last of these, because it was a really, really bad one,” the president said. “People have to see this to really understand it.”
A chance of rain later this week has crews bracing for possible mudslides in burn scars of both fires.
Butte County could get four to five inches of rain from Tuesday night through the weekend, with the heaviest rain Thanksgiving night, said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“That’s going to be spread out over a period of days … not coming down all at once,” he said.
That may be a good sign. Typically, debris flows are expected when rain falls at half an inch per hour or more, said David Gomberg of the weather service.
In Southern California, there’s about a 50% chance of rain over the areas charred by the Woolsey fire as early as Wednesday, Gomberg said. Forecasters say the area could see a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain.
“It doesn’t look like a real heavy rain producer,” he said. “In San Bernardino County … it’s very high certainty you’ll get some rain, and going south into Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the probability weakens.”
Even so, forecasters warned of potential rock slides and debris flows across roadways below fire-ravaged slopes, especially along Highway 1 and canyon roads.