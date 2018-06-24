Man fatally shot at Malibu Creek State Park campground identified

A man who was fatally shot while camping with his family at Malibu Creek State Park has been identified, authorities said Saturday
The victim was identified as Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Beaudette was shot about 4:45 a.m. Friday while camping in the park in the Calabasas area, sheriff’s officials said. Detectives are still seeking to identify identify the assailant.
The victim was camping with his two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, when he was shot at least once in the upper torso, Lt. Rodney Moore said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The children were not hurt in the shooting.
“The theory we are working with is he was shot inside the tent,” Moore said. “The children were inside the tent, too.
“We are working this as a homicide at this point,” he said. “We are gathering evidence ... It will take some time.”
The shooting occurred inside the popular campground in an area frequented by hikers and day trekkers, officials said.
Malibu Creek State Park is four miles south of Highway 101 and is known around the world as the backdrop for the TV series “MASH,” as well as the movies “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the original “Planet of the Apes.” Its 15 miles of hiking trails set among 8,200 scenic acres are a well-known destination spot for Angelenos on weekends.