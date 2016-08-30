Police seek warrant to search Chris Brown's home after woman alleges he pointed a gun at her

Los Angeles police are seeking a search warrant for singer Chris Brown’s Tarzana home to look for a weapon he allegedly used to threaten a woman early Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers responded to a woman’s call for help at the residence in the 5000 block of Corbin Avenue about 3 a.m. Tuesday, said LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado.

The woman said Brown pointed a gun at her during a violent rage before she ran outside to call police, according to police sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Officers attempted to enter the home and were told to get a search warrant, the police sources said. Detectives were waiting for a warrant to search Brown's home for the weapon.

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, the investigation is now being handled by LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division, according to police sources. By 9 a.m. Tuesday, Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, and as well as an LAPD tactical warrant support unit, were on their way to Brown’s home.

Prior incidents at the residence include a home invasion robbery and multiple complaints of Brown and his friends riding all-terrain vehicles loudly up and down the street.

This is not Brown’s first run-in with the law. The singer spent six years on probation after pleading guilty to attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna while driving in 2009. He was released from probation in March 2015.

The Grammy-winning singer completed roughly 1,000 hours of community service. He was also ordered to attend domestic violence classes.

Brown also faced charges in connection with driving without a license and an alleged hit-and-run. In May 2014, he admitted to violating his probation after committing an assault outside a Washington hotel.

