U-Haul driver leads deputies on wild chase into Compton middle school

A suspected drunk driver in a U-Haul truck led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a wild pursuit in Compton on Tuesday afternoon until he bailed on foot into a middle school, authorities said.
Live television footage showed the driver hop a fence before disappearing on the Enterprise Middle School campus at 2600 W. Compton Blvd. It appeared the school was empty, said Sgt. Bob Boese of the Sheriff's Department.
A California Highway Patrol K-9 unit was sent in to find him. The suspect was taken into custody soon after. He went into the school wearing a gray shirt and emerged in a maroon shirt, television footage showed.
Deputies were still searching the school grounds for anything the suspect may have dropped, said Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department.
