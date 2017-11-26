Police shoot man barricaded in car with 7-month-old daughter after hours-long standoff

Police late Sunday shot a 22-year-old man armed with a knife who had barricaded himself, along with his 7-month-old daughter, in his car for several hours at a Covina park, authorities said.
Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment, though details on his condition were not available. ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that a body at the scene was covered by a white sheet.
It was not clear what triggered the shooting. No one else was injured, said Covina Police Sgt. Ray Marquez.
The standoff began about 2:45 p.m., when officers patrolling Kalher Russell Park noticed a Scion blocking the parking lot entrance, Marquez said. The man in the driver’s seat had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, who was sitting next to him, with their daughter in the back seat.
The man, who was not named, pulled out a knife and brandished it toward officers in a threatening manner, Marquez said. At that point, the woman got out of the car. She told police her boyfriend threatened to harm her and himself, Marquez said.
Crisis negotiators called the man’s cellphone and tried to persuade him to surrender peacefully, while SWAT officers stood by, feet away, in an armored vehicle. Hours into the standoff, the man’s cellphone died, Marquez said.
Authorities continued to speak to him through a public address system until the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek
UPDATES:
11:10 p.m.: This article was updated with more information.
This article was originally published at 10:55 p.m.