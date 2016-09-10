One person dead and several injured in Culver City hit-and-run crash

One person was killed and five others were injured in Culver City on Saturday when the driver of a stolen car ran a red light and plowed into another vehicle at a major intersection while trying to evade police.

Culver City police officers tried to pull over a car without license plates about 11 a.m. at Washington and La Cienega boulevards, according to police.

The driver, a girl described as a minor, went through a red light and struck a vehicle carrying two people. One died at the scene and the second was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Jason Sims with the Culver City Police Department.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle and three passengers jumped out and tried to run away, police said. Officers caught them, and all four were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

As of 4 p.m. the intersection was still closed, and the five people remained in the hospital, Sims said. Police did not identify any of the people involved.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

