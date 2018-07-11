Los Angeles police investigating 2-year-old boy's death

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who had been in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, authorities said.
The investigation into Damien Ventura’s death began July 3, when investigators with the LAPD’s Juvenile Division responded to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after the boy’s death.
Police would not indicate whether Damien’s death was considered suspicious, but noted that the child had been with his mother’s boyfriend at the family residence near the 8700 block of Croydon Avenue. The cause of death is under investigation.
LAPD Officer Tony Im said the Department of Children and Family Services is involved in the investigation. A representative could not immediately be reached.