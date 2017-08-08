Food guru who brought healthier meals to L.A. schools hit with criminal charges

The man credited with leading an initiative that brought healthier meals to Los Angeles’ public school students has been charged with embezzlement, forgery and mismanagement of funds, prosecutors said Tuesday.

David Binkle, the district’s 52-year-old former food services director, was charged last week with multiple counts of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, forgery and perjury, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Binkle, whose work reducing the sodium and fat intakes of students in the country’s second-largest school district won praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama, is accused of siphoning roughly $65,000 worth of Los Angeles Unified School District funds to a culinary club he ran, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also accused of him of funneling some of that money into a personal bank account.

A 2013 district audit uncovered the misappropriations, prosecutors said. Binkle is expected to appear in a downtown courtroom Tuesday.

Binkle was removed from his position in 2015 after the district opened an internal investigation into allegations of conflicts of interest and mismanagement of funds. The district’s Office of the Inspector General accused Binkle of failing to disclose his interests in a private culinary consulting firm or report payments from vendors to attend school food conferences.

The allegations stunned school officials. Binkle had plugged the district’s healthful eating program during White House appearances with Michelle Obama and TEDx talks as he oversaw a $354-million food program that served roughly 716,000 meals daily to 615,000 students at 1,200 locations.

In an email to The Times in 2015, Binkle denied any wrongdoing, saying he was “deeply disheartened, frustrated and baffled” by his removal. He had been ordered to remain home on unpaid leave at the time, when he earned a $152,000 annual salary.

“I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide since my actions were approved and encouraged from senior district officials, general counsel or the ethics office,” he wrote. “I am confident the truth and facts will show the allegations are unsubstantiated.”

Los Angeles Times staff writer Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.

