San Francisco woman accused of dismembering roommate

A San Francisco woman is facing a murder charge in the slaying of her roommate, whose dismembered body was discovered rotting inside a plastic storage container.
The San Francisco district attorney’s office Wednesday asked a judge to order 47-year-old Lisa Gonzales held without bail. An email to the public defender's office, which is representing Gonzales, was not immediately returned.
A hearing on the bail issue is scheduled for Friday.
Prosecutors said Gonzales told police that she and her roommate had argued May 15 after her roommate refused to move out, but that she didn't recall what happened next.
Police who went to the home Saturday discovered the 61-year-old victim's dismembered body.
Prosecutors in court identified the victim as Maggie Mamer, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.