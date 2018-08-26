The lights go out at Dodger stadium — again

There was a lot of drama at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.
First the game between the Boys in Blue and the San Diego Padres went into extra innings.
Then the lights went out.
This was the second time in the last two months. This time it happened in the 12th inning, leaving the stadium in the dark for about 20 minutes.
A circuit outage on the line supplying power to the stadium malfunctioned, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
One Twitter user captured the moment the blackout occurred.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw called Saturday’s blackout “super weird,” and said the seconds of “pitch black” were a little scary.
According to LADWP, power was restored within seconds and some LED lights came back on, but maintenance personnel then had to reset certain equipment such as the stadium’s high-powered lights.
The last outage occurred on July 30 when the primary power supply gave out, delaying the game 21 minutes before the sun had fully set.
It wasn’t just sports fans who were caught off guard Saturday— the National Weather Service in Oxnard was “uneasy” at seeing notice of a “rain delay” at Dodger Stadium, only to be relieved when it was discovered that it was actually a power outage.
Unfortunately for the Padres, the lights eventually came back on, with the Dodgers winning the game 5-4.