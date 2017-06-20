The DWP's biggest union is in line to get six raises by 2021

More than 9,000 workers at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power would receive six raises within five years under a proposed salary agreement endorsed Tuesday by Mayor Eric Garcetti’s appointees at the DWP.

The agreement, backed by Garcetti and the DWP’s largest employee union, would provide raises of least 13.2% and as much as 22.3% by October 2021, depending on inflation. Beyond that, the pact would deliver a 4% boost over two years to the base pay of hundreds of DWP electrical distribution mechanics, also known as linemen.

DWP general manager David Wright said the increases are needed to keep employees from quitting to join other, better-paying utilities. In recent years, apprentice linemen have departed for other jobs after the DWP invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in their training and pay, he said.

“The issue is, you’ve got to make sure you’re not encouraging your employees to go look somewhere else for a job,” he said. “No one’s going to stay if you’re paying less than everybody else is.”

The agreement, which still needs a vote from the City Council, could put pressure on Garcetti and city lawmakers to grant similar increases to an array of other municipal employees unions. It also drew criticism from one activist on city budgeting, who argued that Garcetti is no longer pushing a reform approach to the nation’s largest municipally owned utility.

“This [agreement] is going to kill ratepayers,” said Jay Handal, co-chairman of Neighborhood Council Budget Advocates. “This is just one more union giveaway, and I think it’s absurd.”

A representative of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 18, whose leaders backed the agreement weeks ago, declined to comment.

The city’s handling of the union agreement has differed from 2013, when the newly elected mayor initially blocked the approval of a new four-year contract so he could wring additional concessions on pay and work rules. That agreement offered no raises for three years, followed by a single 2% increase that went into effect last fall.

Matt Szabo, Garcetti’s deputy chief of staff, argued the new agreement will continue the mayor’s “agenda of reform,” by ending the utility’s practice of sending $4 million annually to two controversial training institutes closely affiliated with the union. Those institutes have been heavily criticized over their secrecy and spending practices.

An audit released by City Controller Ron Galperin in 2015 found that officials at the institutes used their publicly financed credit cards to pay for travel, gasoline and other items without the proper policies and procedures to account for that spending.

Szabo said the pay agreement would also reform the DWP by requiring that every union member undergo yearly performance evaluations.

“It’s a fair contract that allows the utility to retain the employees that they’re investing in,” he said. “And it gives the department the ability to enhance the performance of the employees.”

Garcetti ran for mayor in 2013 as someone who would show independence from the DWP union and require accountability at the utility. That year, IBEW Local 18 and its affiliates spent $2 million to support his opponent, then-City Controller Wendy Greuel. After he took office, Garcetti spoke publicly of the need for DWP workers to begin contributing a portion of their salaries to pay for their healthcare.

That issue is not addressed in the new contract, Szabo said. DWP employees who belong to IBEW Local 18 will continue to contribute nothing from their paychecks toward their healthcare, officials said.

Garcetti’s appointees at the DWP board approved the salary package on a 4-0 vote, sending the proposal to the council.

Under the pact, the first 3% raise would be awarded Oct. 1, followed by a 1.5% increase on Dec. 1. Additional raises would come on Oct. 1 in each of the following four years. During that period, each raise would be tied to the Consumer Price Index, ranging from 2% to 4%, according to a report presented to the DWP board.

If the Consumer Price Index rises less than 2% in a particular year, that year’s minimum raise would be 2%. If the index’s increase exceeds 4% in a particular year, the maximum raise would be 4%.

The pay agreement drew support from Mac Shorty, chairman of the Watts Neighborhood Council, who attended Tuesday’s DWP meeting. Shorty said he wants more people in low-income neighborhoods working at the DWP and favors pay increases for the utility’s workforce.

“They deserve it,” he said.

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith

ALSO

More than 120 layoffs proposed in L.A. school district budget

Lawsuit alleges hostile environment for Jews on San Francisco State campus

Highland Park man's home doubled as an unlicensed day care center and cocaine den