Advertisement

Deputy shoots man carrying replica gun in El Monte, authorities say

James Queally
By
May 09, 2018 | 6:35 AM
Deputy shoots man carrying replica gun in El Monte, authorities say
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man carrying a replica firearm in El Monte late Tuesday night, authorities said. (Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man carrying a replica firearm in El Monte late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was shot near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street around 11:30 p.m., according to a sheriff's department news release.

Advertisement

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

A "replica handgun" was discovered at the scene, Nishida said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, or if the man pointed the replica gun toward deputies.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement