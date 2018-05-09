Deputy shoots man carrying replica gun in El Monte, authorities say

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man carrying a replica firearm in El Monte late Tuesday night, authorities said.
The man, who was not identified, was shot near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street around 11:30 p.m., according to a sheriff's department news release.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.
A "replica handgun" was discovered at the scene, Nishida said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, or if the man pointed the replica gun toward deputies.
