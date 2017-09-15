Federal prison bureau employee arrested in fatal shooting at L.A. bar

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons employee fatally shot a man and injured another outside a Los Angeles bar and then fled to Mexico before he was arrested, authorities said Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department says 31-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia has been arrested on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say Garcia approached two men outside a bar in Van Nuys on Sunday night, took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds. One man was killed and another was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive. They said Garcia fled immediately after the shooting to Mexico, where he was arrested.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

