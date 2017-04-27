Fatal crash blocks westbound 101 Freeway in Encino

A fatal multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway east of Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino early Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

One person died at the scene, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said. It was unknown if anyone else was injured. The number of vehicles involved was also unclear, but Polizzi said one vehicle was "fully engulfed" in flames.

The crash was reported at 12:45 a.m. and a SigAlert was issued at 1:02 a.m. All lanes of the freeway were blocked until 2:50 a.m., when the slow lane reopened.

Traffic was backed up to Haskell Avenue, according to media reports.

marc.olson@latimes.com

