FBI agents involved in shooting during execution of search warrant in Sun Valley

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in a shooting while executing a search warrant in Los Angeles early Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place after agents had an altercation with someone around 5:40 a.m. in the 10300 block of Horse Haven Street in Sun Valley, according to Mike Gifford, a spokesman for the FBI in Los Angeles.

One person was shot and taken to an area hospital, according to Gifford, who could not offer details about that person’s condition. No law enforcement officers were injured, he said.

The FBI and LAPD were executing a search warrant at a residence on the block, Gifford said. He declined to comment on the case the warrant was related to, and could not say if the person who was shot was armed.

No LAPD officers opened fire, Gifford said.

UPDATES:

10:10 a.m.: This story was updated with comments by an FBI spokesman.

This article was originally published at 7:35 a.m.