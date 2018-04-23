Garcetti says he would consider expanding rent control in L.A.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday he would “absolutely” consider extending L.A. limits on rent increases to cover newly built apartments if California voters roll back a state law that prohibits it.

Garcetti joined tenant and community activists at a news conference outside City Hall to back a proposed ballot initiative that would roll back the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which bans cities and counties from capping rent increases on apartments built after 1995. In cities like Los Angeles, which already had rent control when the law was passed, the restrictions can go back years earlier.

Repealing the state law would allow local governments to impose rent control on newer buildings, a longtime goal of tenant groups.

In L.A., “rent stabilization” rules limit how much landlords can hike rent annually on tenants living in apartments built before October 1978. Landlords face no limits, however, on how much they can increase the rent once an apartment is vacated.

Garcetti told reporters that it “seems to be unjust” that tenants in newer buildings do not have the same protection from hefty rent increases.

“It’s like winning the lottery,” Garcetti said. “If you happen to find a place, and it was built from 1978 or before, you can expect — even though you might have high rents today — that [the rent] won’t go up by double digits. If you’re not lucky to win that lottery and it’s something built in 1979, you do face zero protections.”

Garcetti did not provide further details about what changes he would support, saying that the city would need to analyze any effort to impose new limits on rent hikes in buildings constructed over the last 40 years.

City Councilman Mike Bonin, who also appeared at the news conference, said that L.A.’s rent stabilization ordinance is not working properly, but declined to say how he thinks the law should be changed.

“You’re going to have to bring property owners together with renters and have a discussion,” Bonin said. “It’s way too early to be able to say, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

Garcetti and Bonin appeared with backers of the ballot initiative as they announced they were turning in more than 588,000 signatures across the state to put the proposal on the November ballot.

Activists with the Los Angeles Tenants Union, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation argued at the Monday event that cities and counties should have greater power to help ease the housing crisis.

“The rents are too damn high and we need local control to solve the problem,” Elena Popp, executive director of the Eviction Defense Network, said before a cheering crowd of supporters accompanied by a mariachi band.

Walt Senterfitt of the Los Angeles Tenants Union pointed to the battle over rent increases facing mariachi musicians at a Boyle Heights building, which was built a few years too late to fall under rent stabilization restrictions. Senterfitt said renters had successfully struck a deal limiting rent increases at that building, but “it ought not to be so hard.”

Costa-Hawkins is firmly backed by apartment developers and landlords who argue that loosening the state restrictions would stunt new development, worsening the housing crisis.

“There is an undeniable desire to make housing more affordable, but expanding rent control will result in higher housing costs, less housing being built, and more people without a place to live,” said Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry & Commerce Assn., in a statement released Monday. “It will ultimately harm the very people it is trying to help.”

One opponent tried to interrupt Monday’s news conference, shouting that more people would be left homeless if the law is repealed. Candice Graham, who said that she works with thousands of property owners, told a gaggle of reporters that landlords were already burdened by an assortment of city taxes and fees and that repealing Costa-Hawkins would only worsen the problem.

“We’re going to have more people out on skid row,” Graham told a group of reporters.

This is not the first time that tenant activists have tried to roll back the state law: In January, a state bill that would have repealed Costa-Hawkins failed in committee after a lengthy and heated debate.

Garcetti has previously spoken out against Costa-Hawkins. In February, activists backing the ballot measure posted on Twitter that Garcetti said he supported rolling back the state law while he was at the California Democratic Party convention.

But his appearance Monday put him in the unusual position of standing side-by-side with organizers from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which has sharply criticized him over housing and development issues.

Last year, the group bankrolled a controversial measure that would have restricted real estate development in Los Angeles, a proposal that was opposed by Garcetti and overwhelmingly defeated at the ballot box. More recently, the group and its president, Michael Weinstein, have held press conferences, put up a website and erected billboards assailing Garcetti and other city leaders over their handling of the homelessness crisis.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @AlpertReyes

david.zahniser@latimes.com

Twitter: @DavidZahniser