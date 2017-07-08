Heat warnings remain in effect for much of Southern California

Excessive heat warnings remained in effect Saturday for much of Southern California, as the region struggles through the third of the latest heat wave, according to forecasters.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected in inland and valley areas, while a high of 96 degrees was predicted for downtown Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Hills was reporting temperatures of 86 degrees, Lancaster 84 and Palmdale 86. Record highs are expected in some areas for the second straight day.

The region will get a reprieve Sunday when temperatures begin dropping in some areas by as much as 10 degrees, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, in Central California, the Alamo fire — which started Thursday — grew from 500 acres to more than 3,000 acres Friday afternoon along the border between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, threatening a number of isolated homes and prompting a frantic response by firefighters from across Southern California.

Officials said the fire moved at an “extreme rate of spread” in just a few hours Friday evening, forcing evacuation orders amid 90-degree heat and low humidity.

On Thursday, “as the sun went down, we threw everything we had at it from the air, held it to 175 acres,” said Chris Elms, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “As the sun came up, temperatures went through the roof.”

A second blaze, known as the Tower fire, was started by a car fire along the 101 Freeway near Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County, closing all but one northbound lane at the site. By mid-evening, the fire was holding at 60 acres, but firefighters planned to work through the night toward full containment, authorities said.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com

