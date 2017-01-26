Hiker seriously injured in possible avalanche near Mt. Baldy

At least one hiker was seriously injured Thursday in a possible avalanche near the Mt. Baldy summit, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:44 p.m. in the Baldy Bowl, a 7.5-mile trail near Mt. Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The hiker was struck halfway down, the Fire Department tweeted.

Live television footage from KNBC-TV showed rescuers tending to a hiker as a helicopter flew over them. At least one person was hoisted into the helicopter.

Snowy conditions in the San Gabriel Mountains have kept firefighters and sheriff’s deputies busy with rescues over the last two weeks.

Last week, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies rescued a hiker who had slid 50 feet down a snow-covered peak near the Mt. Baldy summit.

Jennifer Fujita, 34, of Irvine, and her brother were hiking down Devil’s Backbone Trail at an elevation of 9,200 feet on Jan. 16 when she suddenly lost her balance and skidded down the rocky ridge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Fujita lodged her ice ax into the steep slope to stop her slide. Meanwhile, her brother called 911 for help.

A sheriff’s helicopter found Fujita on the snowcapped slope and rescued her.

