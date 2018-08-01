Family of woman fatally shot by LAPD in Van Nuys hostage case files claim against the city

The family of a woman fatally shot by police during a standoff with a man who held a knife to her throat outside a Van Nuys homeless outreach center in June has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, alleging that officers at the scene “negligently discharged” 18 rounds without properly assessing the circumstances.
“This is a fast-moving situation because they turned it into a fast-moving situation,” Brian Dunn, an attorney for the family of Elizabeth Tollison, said of police officers’ actions during a news conference Wednesday.
Tollison, 49, was standing outside the homeless center at Central Lutheran Church in the 6400 block of Tyrone Avenue when police confronted the suspect, Guillermo Perez, 32, who grabbed her and held a knife to her throat. Three officers opened fire with their handguns, fatally wounding them both.
One of Tollison’s sons, Jesse Pelaez, said that when he visited his mother in the hospital before she died, a doctor told him that the knife wound to her throat inflicted by Perez was “not life-threatening.” Pelaez, dressed in black, had tears in his eyes as his attorney spoke to the media.
“He said she would have survived,” Pelaez said.
The wrongful death claim comes a day after police released dramatic footage of the June 16 incident and announced changes in tactics and weaponry that could lessen the odds of a hostage situation concluding with the death of an innocent person. Several weeks after the Van Nuys shooting, a store manager was shot and killed by an LAPD officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake.
“Tragically, this was another case where officers were forced to make split-second decisions based on the actions of a violent individual,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said of the Van Nuys shooting, calling the incident “every officer’s worst nightmare.”