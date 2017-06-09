Cal State L.A. student activist detained by Border Patrol to be released, attorney says

A 22-year-old immigration activist and college student who was detained by Border Patrol agents last month will be released, her attorney said Friday.

Claudia Rueda will be released on her own recognizance Friday afternoon or on Monday, according to attorney Monika Langarica.

Rueda was moving her family’s car outside their Boyle Heights home in May when she was detained and taken to a federal facility near San Diego. Her arrest sparked claims that she was targeted in retaliation for protesting the arrest of her mother, Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was swept up by federal agents during a massive cocaine bust in April.

“Today, the judge did what ICE and the Border Patrol had unfairly refused to do and freed Claudia from detention,” Langarica said.

Rueda is undocumented but eligible for Dreamer status because she was brought to the U.S. as a minor.

Although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not involved in Rueda’s initial arrest, the judge in her case said the agency’s decision to hold her without bond was “unduly severe,” according to a news release from activists advocating for her release.

In response, ICE said it will comply with the decision to release Rueda on her own recognizance while her case undergoes further review by the immigration courts.

“Meanwhile, per agency policy, ICE will review any requests submitted by Ms. Rueda’s legal representatives related to her case,” the agency said in a statement. “However, given that Ms. Rueda’s case is now before the immigration courts, [the Executive Office for Immigration Review] has the primary jurisdiction in the matter.”

At the time of her arrest, Border Patrol officials said Rueda was one of seven people detained as part of an investigation into “a cross-border narcotics smuggling operation.” All seven, however, were arrested on suspicion of immigration violations, not drug offenses, according to a Border Patrol statement.

Rueda violated the terms of her visa, the statement said. The others arrested were not named and identified only as five Mexican nationals and one Guatemalan national. The statement also described Vidal-Jaime as “connected” to the drug trafficking organization, though a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was involved in the April arrests, previously told The Times that the woman was not a subject of the narcotics investigation.

In a statement released Friday, Rueda said she was "so thankful for everyone supporting and helping get me free."

Rueda is focusing on Latin American studies at Cal State L.A. and has lived in the U.S. most of her life, friends said.

“Claudia’s detention deeply concerned our campus community. We are very pleased that the judge has ordered her release and look forward to her resuming her studies at Cal State L.A.,” the university’s president, William A. Covino, said in a statement.

Langarica said Rueda is eligible for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, but had not been able to cobble together the money for her application.

“When she’s out, we’re going to make sure her DACA application gets in,” Langarica said. “ICE continues to have the authority to move to terminate her proceedings.”

She added: “The shadow of deportation should not hang over Claudia as she continues her vital studies and activism.”

