Elderly driver causes chain-reaction crash at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre; 4 are seriously injured

Five people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after an elderly man driving through the parking lot of the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre struck a number of pedestrians and a parked police vehicle, officials said.

The driver, whom police have not identified, was steering through the parking lot of the outdoor concert venue a little over an hour before the Pacific Symphony’s performance of Tchaikovsky works, including the rousing “1812 Overture.”

Irvine Police Cmdr. Mike Hallinan said the man’s car struck several pedestrians, a vehicle and a fence before hitting a parked, unoccupied police vehicle, according to the Associated Press. The police vehicle was pushed onto the lawn, where it struck picnicking concertgoers.

Nine were injured in all. Fire officials told the Orange County Register that five people were taken to the hospital for treatment — four with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries.

Police said they were investigating the incident and that there was no evidence that the driver was intoxicated.

