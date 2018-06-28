L.A. councilman to look at alternative site for Koreatown shelter

Less than two months after Los Angeles city leaders unveiled plans to shelter dozens of homeless people at a Vermont Avenue parking lot, City Council President Herb Wesson has agreed to examine at least one alternative site in Koreatown after a torrent of protests from residents and businesses.
Wesson said he will ask city staffers to assess privately owned lots on Kenmore Avenue, in addition to the disputed site near the busy intersection of Wilshire and Vermont, as possible locations for temporary shelters.
In a written statement, Wesson said he would review different sites and hold community meetings in Koreatown before taking final action.
The revised plan will be introduced at a council meeting Friday to “restart the process,” Wesson said in his statement.
His move comes weeks after Koreatown residents held rallies, launched petitions and packed a City Hall meeting to denounce the plan, arguing that the Vermont Avenue site was too close to schools and a central business corridor. They accused Wesson of excluding the Korean community from the process and attempting to override community resistance.
The Koreatown site was publicly announced at a May news conference attended by Wesson and Mayor Eric Garcetti, an event that functioned more like a pep rally for the plan to put up temporary shelters across the city.
After protests began to erupt, Wesson and his staffers defended the Koreatown site as the best location in an area with dire need. The council president also convened a rally outside City Hall to urge Angelenos to support “bridge housing” to get people off the streets.
Last month, Wesson told reporters that one of the shelter opponents had asked him, “Why don’t you think about your future?”
“I’m not worried about my future,” Wesson said, his voice rising.
“We are fighting for the future of the mother of two that is going to sleep in a doorway or sleep in her car with one eye open. … I am fighting to get people off of the street. I am fighting to find me a place in heaven,” he said. “I am not fighting to ensure that I win some future election.”
Leaders of Korean community organizations said the dispute over the shelter remained at a standoff until a couple weeks ago, when the United Way of Greater Los Angeles got involved, offering to mediate between the heated opposition and city officials, who remained adamant that the proposed site was the best and only feasible option among city properties in the area.
Faced with concerns about the Vermont Avenue site, Wesson offered to look at privately owned sites in Koreatown, said Steve Kang, director of external affairs for the Koreatown Youth and Community Center.
And in reaction to arguments that Koreatown was being unfairly burdened with a broader problem, the council president now plans to evaluate a Western Avenue parking lot outside his Harvard Heights district office as a possible site for a second shelter, and will also assess lots in the southern part of his district for “safe parking” programs to assist vehicle dwellers.
Wesson said in his statement that “every community needs a different solution based on the homeless population located in their neighborhood.”
"For me, it seemed to be a fair compromise," Kang said. "He's fulfilling a lot of the demands of the protesters."
Laura Jeon, president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, said that as of last week the strongest opponents remained dissatisfied with the offers of compromise from Wesson and wanted more sites for the community to be able to choose from in a town hall-style meeting.
"There's been a lot of back and forth," she said. "We're hoping for more thinking outside the box."
In addition to looking at additional sites, Wesson said he would create a commission on Koreatown homelessness to oversee the shelter. That commission would also provide recommendations on how the Vermont Avenue site could be used in the long term, possibly as a location for affordable or supportive housing for seniors.
“We’re optimistic that the emerging agreement framework is a real path forward,” Elise Buik, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, said in a brief statement Wednesday. “Our goal is to bring solutions to homelessness to Koreatown and every community across this county.”
Garcetti is spending at least $20 million in an effort to put temporary homeless shelters in every council district, an amount that could grow with a new infusion of state funding to address homelessness.
The fate of the Koreatown proposal is being watched by other council members as they float plans for shelters in their own districts. So far, those plans have not generated the same uproar as the Koreatown plan, but opponents have also spoken out against proposed sites in Venice and Hollywood.