L.A. set to approve officials to oversee new marijuana department

The Los Angeles City Council is expected Wednesday to back Mayor Eric Garcetti’s picks to oversee City Hall’s new Cannabis Department, a vote that comes as officials prepare for legalization of recreational marijuana in California.

Cat Packer, the former California coordinator for the Drug Policy Alliance, will lead new cannabis regulations for the city. A five-member Cannabis Commission will provide input on those new rules.

A council committee on Tuesday night backed both Garcetti’s nomination of Packer and his picks for the commission.

However, the committee held off on passing new rules related to legalization, including where pot shops can operate. Those draft regulations, first released in June, are still evolving, City Council President Herb Wesson said.

Appearing before the panel Tuesday, Packer said data should help lead the city’s marijuana regulations. “Cannabis policy can be controversial, but I’m here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be,” the 26-year-old said.

Packer’s salary still needs to be set by the city. Budget officials allocated $789,000 this fiscal year for the new department, which is expected to have five employees.

According to the city, Garcetti’s nominees for the Cannabis Commission are Robert Ahn, a former planning commissioner; Rita Villa, a certified public accountant; Philip D. Mercado, regional chief of general surgery at Southern California Permanente Medical Group; Misty Wilks, an attorney; and Victor Narro, a former police commissioner.

Californians voted last year to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and start issuing state licenses by January 2018. The new law comes two decades after the state legalized the use of medical marijuana.

In March, L.A. passed a ballot measure to update its marijuana regulations. That new measure also set tax rates for the cannabis industry, which will provide a new revenue stream for the city.

City Controller Ron Galperin has estimated the city could collect at least $50 million in tax revenue from marijuana businesses next year, based on economic estimates that medical and newly legalized recreational sales citywide could approach $700 million.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith

ALSO

The feds seized guns, gold and 320 pot plants. So why did a judge rule they can't pursue marijuana charges?

Struggling L.A. County cities are hoping to cash in on California’s relaxed marijuana laws — and facing push back

Sessions says he has 'serious concerns' about legal marijuana. Now states wonder what's next