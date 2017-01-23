Thunderstorms, flash flooding possible as storms continue Monday

The rains that deluged Southern California over the weekend are set to continue Monday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which forecasters said was the strongest in several years, set new rainfall records on Sunday and caused widespread flooding after several hours of sustained, pouring rain. Although the rain will continue Monday, it will not be as intense as it was over the weekend, forecasters said.

“Today’s going to be more of a variable day, nothing like yesterday where we had moderate to heavy rain for most of the day,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We’ll see some sun, then some showers. Nothing too organized.”

The weather service has issued a flash flood watch for all of Los Angeles County through the afternoon, and a winter storm warning for the mountain areas until 6 p.m., Bartling said.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the region, and any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing small to medium-sized hail, according to the weather service.

The storm system is expected to wind down Monday night, forecasters said, and a dry period is expected to begin Wednesday, with temperatures gradually increasing into the 60s by the weekend.

In Malibu, Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed in both directions early Monday from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive because of rock slides, according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no estimated time for the reopening of the boulevard.

Malibu Canyon Road also remained closed near Piuma Road on Monday because of rock slides, according to the CHP.

Flooding on Sunday had caused the closure of portions of the the 110 Freeway in Carson and the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, but all lanes of both roadways were opened by Monday morning, according to the CHP.

The storms have caused trees and branches to fall on power lines, which was a major cause of power outages, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. On Monday morning, there were about 7,700 customers without power, the utility said on Twitter.

The Duarte Unified School District announced Monday that Valley View Elementary School would be closed for the day due to the threat of mudslides.

Over the weekend, evacuation orders were issued for communities hit by wildfires last year, including Glendora, Duarte, Silverado Canyon in Orange County and parts of Santa Barbara County. As of Sunday night, most of the hillsides had held up, to the relief of anxious homeowners.

Sunday’s storm brought record-breaking rainfall to several areas.

Long Beach Airport set a new all-time rainfall record at 3.87 inches, beating out the previous record of 2.06 inches in 1967, Bartling said. Los Angeles International Airport received 2.94 inches of rain, surpassing the 1983 record of 1.94 inches, and Camarillo got 2.79 inches, beating the 1997 record of 1.06 inches, she said.

