LAPD officer injured in Reseda shooting, police say suspect also struck by gunfire

A Los Angeles police officer was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound after a shooting late Monday morning in Reseda, sources said.
Another person, whom the Los Angeles Police Department described as a suspect, was also struck by gunfire during the incident, which occurred near Corbin Avenue and Hamlin Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The condition of that person was not immediately clear.
Initial reports indicated the officer was struck in the leg, according to law enforcement sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.
Other details about the shooting, including when it occurred, were not immediately available.
The shooting appeared to stem from some type of response to a stolen vehicle, one of the sources said.